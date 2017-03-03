Strong to Violent Tornadoes 1805-Present Near the 2017 EF3 Tornado Track

The number of EF3-EF4 tornadoes that have tracked near or over the February 28, 2017 are extremely numerous! As a matter of fact, there are more strong to violent tornadoes in the 22-mile swath on either side of the 2017 tornado then any other place in the Tri-State when you compare data back to 1805.

Even prior to much European settlement, the earliest travelers have remarked about very early large, major tornadoes. An 1805 tornado that swept through Edwards to Wabash counties was 1-mile wide & swept the timber away so badly that the path was still visible in the forests (before clearance for agriculture) in 1876. Although the great 1805 & 1814 point to EF5 status given the fact that massive 150-200′ virgin trees were completely swept away, I do not have the structural evidence to point that way. At the very least, they were EF4 in their paths.

Several Native American settlements were found near tornado tree fellings & there are many in distinct lines dating back thousands of years in this region.

Why such frequency? This area appears to be on the edge of a climate zone change from the Kentucky-Tennessee-Arkansas climate zone to the Indianapolis-Bloomington-Springfield, Illinois climate zone. In many instances, this is the area where warm front separate the two zones in fall, winter & spring. Intense tornado tend to travel along random boundaries like a warm front, rain cooled zone, outflow boundary, etc.

With the flat terrain of the Mississippi/Ohio Valley, the warm, moist low-level/surface air from the Gulf has no terrain impediment either & this zone is an overlap of a far northern extension of that Lower Mississippi Valley/Dixie Alley winter/fall tornado track zone with the Corn Belt alley zone. The overlap also results in a high number of significant tornadoes.

The other night, supercells had just passed over our northwestern counties with heavy rainfall & large hail. A rain-cooled boundary MAY have aided in getting the intense tornado started. Another note was the 63-66 temps north of the track & the 68-71 temps south of it.

These are all approximate, plotted paths of every strong to violent tornadoes within a 22-mile swath on either side of the 2017 tornado (total 44-mile wide swath study area……….or Albion to along the Ohio River).

SMALL SAMPLING OF THE TORNADOES/OUTBREAKS:

June 4, 1814

A significant severe weather outbreak transpired on Saturday, June 4, 1814 in the Tri-State. At 12 a.m. the first reports of a violent event came from Kaskaskia, Illinois, south of St. Louis. A damaging tornado completely obliterated homes, fences, barns & stables & 14 people were injured.

Tornado raced through Wayne, Wabash & Edwards counties with first reports of the storm visible on the prairie of the Little Wabash area. The tornado, reportedly up to 1-mile wide then cross the Wabash & raked areas along the Patoka River in Gibson counties, destroying a home north of Princeton. Shawneetown was extensively damaged. There are no reports from Pike County, but a large tornado of up to 1 mile wide reportedly crossed all of the deep forests of Dubois County, while another long-track tornado was reported to the east in Washington County, Indiana.

Another tornado reportedly tracked across northern Knox County along Maria Creek, while just north of this track, a pioneer family’s wagon was completely ripped to shreds by very large hail with a nearby tornado on Gill’s prairie. A large tornado also tracked through northern Posey County.

A tornado was reported from Pope County, Illinois. This may have been the same tornado that John James Audubon encountered on horseback near Morganfield. Old-growth, virgin forest was destroyed in a half-mile wide path by the twister between Henderson & Morganfield. Debri (limbs) reportedly fell from the sky in Henderson from the tornado & considerable live tree limbs & whole trees continued to float in the Wabash for a long period of time after the severe weather at Shawneetown.

Hail stones reached goose eggs & some weighed 3/4 of a pound. Near Vincennes, hail was reportedly the size of two man’s fists & would not fit in a pint tin can. The diameter of a pint tin can is 3.4” X 3.9”.

A large, significant tornado raked through the entire southern part of Henderson County. It was an incredible wall dividing the county for decades & was an impenetrable barrier of a tangled mass of toppled & snapped virgin timber that could hardly be navigated through by anyone on foot. The swath was said to be swept clear, but with a mass of tangle waste in its wake. It created “considerable consternation among the early settlers” given its violence in tandem with the earthquakes.

Evidence supports that his may have been a part of the same tornado event that passed through White County. Between Carmi & New Haven, it left a path of completely destroyed timber. Ferdinand Ernest, who was a German traveler who visited Carmi in July 1819. He described the path of the tornado still plainly seen in the primeval forest surrounding the track over 5 years later.

Monster, huge trees of the forests were said to be hurled right & left “as though they were playthings.”

April 22, 1887

5 people were killed & several others injured by an apparent F4 tornado (with “funnel shape” according to observer north of Princeton [south of tornado track]) that tracked from Mt. Carmel at 6 p.m to Buena Vista, Indiana (far northeastern Gibson County) by 6:30 p.m & moved into northwest Pike County. The twister tracked largely through wooded bottoms & swamps as it paralelled & crossed White River several times, straddling Knox & Gibson counties. In Wabash County, the damage added up to $50,000 (1887 dollars). Inflation-adjusted, this would be about $1.4 million today.

Along the track, the width increased from 375′ to as much as 1/4 mile.

Buildings & homes were unroofed at Mt Vernon by the high winds.

Flooding rains occurred with the storms. 6.77” was reported in Crawford County, Indiana with up to 6” in the Tri-State north of the Ohio River. It was reportedly the worst flash flooding ever experienced up the time at Salem, Indiana & through Washington County.

This was a part of a much larger, significant severe weather outbreak. Large, long-track tornadoes were reported in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas. 17 people were killed in one county in Kansas with homes being completely obliterated in a 23-mile path in Kansas. 4.1-4.2″ diameter hail was measured in Kansas. 2.5-+3″ hail was measured at Rolling Forks, Mississippi, while buildings were damaged by possible downburst at St. Louis. Extreme damaging winds were reported at Wichita, Kansas. At least 55 people were killed Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas & Mississippi. Structural damage was also reported at Paris & Lexington, Kentucky. One person was killed in Hardin County, Kentucky. A tornado with a distinct funnel shape was spotted in Clark County, Indiana with damage near New Albany. St. Clairsville, Ohio to Wheeling, West Virginia were hit with a tornado that caused extensive damage. The actual tornado was witnessed as it moved over the Ohio River. Damage was $26,606,023 damage was reported (inflation adjusted) from this damage alone.

March 27, 1890

Significant tornado outbreak in the late afternoon-evening hours……

An apparent F3 tornado tracked from White County to near New Harmony to just south of Princeton. Intensity seemed to have peaked 3.5 miles south of Princeton. 1 person was killed & 10 injured in White County alone. Damage was reported around New Harmony.

A significant, long-track, F4 tornado began west of Paducah at 5:15 p.m. The tornado crossed the Ohio River, striking Metropolis, Illinois. 6 people were killed in Livingston & Crittenden counties. The tornado increased to F4 strength between Blackford and Dixon in western Webster County where dozens of farms were leveled and several people killed. At Sebree trees were blown onto a railroad track, causing a train wreck and 3 fatalities. After crossing extreme northwestern McLean County, the storm moved into Daviess County where five members of one family were killed east of Delaware. After nearly 100 miles of destruction, the tornado was headed straight for the heart of Owensboro, but dissipated just nine miles southwest of town. A total of 21 people were killed.

Another long-lived, long-track tornado of perhaps F4 strength tracked north of Carbondale to northwest of Shawneetown. This tornado killed 7 people as it tracked 30 miles.

Tornado moved east-northeast from seven miles northwest of Hartford at 8 p.m. Many miles of forest were leveled, and small farm communities were wiped out. Homes were said to have “vanished” near Sulphur Springs (where two people were killed) and near Falls of Rough (where three people were killed). The last damage was near Rineyville, where two people were killed in one home. In its path from Ohio to Hardin County, 7 people were killed.

A secondary tornado occurred in Daviess to Hancock counties.

A tornado also occurred near Flora, Olney & another west of Mount Carmel, Illinois.

At Olney, Ill., a tornado at 6 p.m. Demolished, damaged or unroofed numerous buildings, and many people were injured. 3 people were killed.

10 people were injured by a tornado in Wayne County.

A strong tornado tracked +17 miles from near Blackmore, through Dixon to near Sebree. 8 people were killed & 30 injured in Dixon along when the tornado ravaged the town at 6 p.m., as well. In the entire path, homes were destroyed, fences obliterated & large forest trees swept or twisted off. Clothing & bedsheets were reported in the tops of large trees near the track. Lumber, housetops, fencerails & numerous articles were thrown long distances & found in fields, woods & bushes. A large number of horses, cows & hogs were killed.

As many as 16 people may have died at Dixon, in the tornado.

According to a witness, “The storm made its appearance as an ordinary storm usually does, but its cloud soon assumed a light red color with a dark cloud hanging in the centre and funnel shaped. Then a rumbling sound ensued, accompanied by thunder, lightning, hail, and rain, and the storm burst forth in its full fury.”

Blackmore was reportedly “wiped from the face of the earth.” “The houses in the village were carried away, and the forest trees around were felled to the ground as though cut by a scythe. The most appalling loss followed in the walke of the storm at this place.”

21 people were killed & 84 were injured at Blackmore.

June 2, 1990

This historic tornado outbreak hit the northern part of the Tri-State hard with 3 separate, large wedge violent tornadoes & 1 F3 & F2.

A large, major F4 wedge tornado tracked 106 miles from Hamilton County, Illinois to just outside of the Tri-State in Lawrence & Orange counties in Indiana. Beginning near Aden, it crossed I-64, where it overturned a truck & choked the interstate with debris, then struck Barnhill, damaging or destroying 20 homes. A man in his bedroom clung to a mattress as the tornado approached. He was found 100′ away outdoors & still on his matress after the tornado struck, though he had lost consciousness. Albion & Browns were then hit hard with homes & businesses damaged or destroyed. 1 person was killed near Browns when they were thrown 40′ & buried in home ruins. The increasingly large & violent twister then passed near Mt. Carmel, damaging or destroying 17 homes. Wabash Valley College took a hit with major damage to the campus. The tornado then straddle areas near the White River in southern Knox County with extensive damage to forests. Areas from Orrville to Hazleton & Bowman to north of Petersburg saw timber swept away. In this rural area, several farm buldings/barns were completely destroyed. Several large, metal, high-voltage tower were toppled between Route 56 & 61. Interestingly, as it crossed Route 61, it suddenly deviated from east-northeast to east-southeast, then deviated back east-northeast near Route 57. In Daviess County, 10 homes were completely destroyed & 35 damaged in its track from north of Otwell on 257 through Glendale Fish & Wildlife area. It deviated more northeasterly between Haysville & Whitfield on U.S. 231, where it continued a path of destruction through a largely rural area of forested hills & ravines through Martin County.

In its trek between Whitfield & Hayesville, two tornadoes were observed at one point with one satellite F0 tornado nearly 0.5 mile from the parent wedge.

With a due northeast track then it injured 4 people when a tree fell on a cabin in Hoosier National Forest south of Shoals. The tornado track became zig-zagged in its final miles before lifting southeast of the intersection of U.s 50 & Route 60 (southwest of Mitchell).

Another violent F4 tornado touched down just south of Route 56 in Gibson County, where it actually intersected the track of the previous F4 tornado. It then crossed Route 65 & made an east-northeast trek toward Petersburg. Crossing Route 57 just south of the county courthouse, the south-side of downtown Petersburg & neighorhoods to the east-northeast were devestated. Fully 50% of the city was damaged/destroyed. It leveled a nursing home, apartment complex, 78 homes (including the mayor’s home) & damaged an elementary school. 19 businesses in many century-old buildings downtown were damaged or destroyed. 4 people were killed in the city outright with at least 60 people injured, some seriously. This was the single deadliest tornado since the Super Outbreak of 1974, until the killer November 6, 2005 Evansville area tornado.

Following the tornado, an official State of Emergency was declared & several shelters were set up.

Yet another F4 tracked 23 miles from Wayne to Clay to Richland counties with a touchdown at U.S. 45 & a track from just northwest of Rinard in Wayne County, northeastward before making a turn more east-northeasterly through very rural farm country. It crossed Route 14, then passed just south of Olney before lifting. 3 mobile homes were destroyed with one completely obliterated & shredded beyond recognition & a house was completely destroyed. Four large oil storage tanks were picked & rolled across a field. Two people were injured by this tornado.

An F3 touched down near Montgomery, Daviess County, Indiana, tracked northeastward with farm/home damage around Montgomery. Several metal, high-voltage transmission towers were mangled & tossed just north of Cannelburg. The tornado passed over farm fields & destroyed woodlots near U.S. 50 before lifting just northwest of Loogootee. A total of 8 homes were damaged/destroyed.

An F2 tornado touched down east of Illinois Route 1, raced northeastward through rural farm country, then crossed Route 33 on the north side of West Union, Illinois. East of Birds, Illinois (Lawrence County), a farmer hid under a tractor as the tornado approached & the tractor was lifted by the wind & dropped upon his leg. It continued into Indiana through Knox County, passing just south of Oaktown just a few hundred yards north of Hall’s melon farm. A mobile home was destroyed & a farm severely damaged. Crossing U.S. 41, it lifted about a mile east over farm fields.

