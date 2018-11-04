Stringtown Elementary Gets A Big Surprise From Crane Credit Union And 44News

There was a big surprise for one classroom at Evansville’s Stringtown Elementary.

44News partnered with Crane Credit Union to bring Ms. Melissa Austin’s 4th grade class a car full of school supplies to help them get through the school year. Crane donated the supplies as part of its “Education Essentials” intitative. The program aims to relieve the financial burden teachers face when buying school supplies for their own classrooms.

44News Morning Anchor Kayla Moody was on hand for the giveaway. The kids took the opportunity to learn more about TV News and Credit Unions, asking both Kayla and representatives of Crane Credit Union about their jobs.

Michael Hostetler, from Crane Credit Union explained “It’s a lot of fun I mean they are so humble and excited just to see someone, and they are kids they have no filter so they ask anything that’s on their mind. It’s great to share what we do, and its nice to get out of the office and do something good for the community.”

In addition to asking lots of great questions, the kids also challenged Kayla to a “Floss Off” dance contest for some extra fun.

Crane will continue to donate more supplies to other classrooms and school districts throughout the school year.

