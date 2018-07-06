Home Kentucky Stretch of Highway 41 Renamed For Local Doctor July 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The community of Providence, Kentucky is coming to together to honor one of the town’s most influential residents. Friday morning a nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 41-A was renamed Dr. Wayne C. Cole Memorial Highway.

That stretch runs from the stoplight at Highway 120 in Providence to the stoplight at Highway 132 in Dixon. Cole ran a private practice in Providence for 50 years and was known for almost never turning patients away, even if it meant he had to make house calls or treat them at his own home.

Cole served for 15 years in the Kentucky Air National Guard, spent four years as a city councilman and served four years as mayor of Providence.

