Stretch of Cooler-Than-Normal Weather In Early May……..& Another Later In the Month

April 24th, 2017 Weather Blog

The data definitely supports below-normal temperatures May 1-9 (Normal:  74/50).

Although above-normal temperatures (normal: 73/49) will dominate now-April 30 with above-normal rainfall for this little stretch overall (most of that falling next weekend, though….& normal: 1.12″) , right now May 1-9 shows a greater potential of rainfall below normal (normal:  1.70″).

We may quickly bounce back in a big way to above normal temperatures (normal:  76/52) May 10-13, but looks like another below normal stretch May 14-20 (normal:  78/54).

Rainfall for May 10-20 looks normal (normal:  1.98″).

