Stretch of Cooler-Than-Normal Weather In Early May……..& Another Later In the Month

The data definitely supports below-normal temperatures May 1-9 (Normal: 74/50).

Although above-normal temperatures (normal: 73/49) will dominate now-April 30 with above-normal rainfall for this little stretch overall (most of that falling next weekend, though….& normal: 1.12″) , right now May 1-9 shows a greater potential of rainfall below normal (normal: 1.70″).

We may quickly bounce back in a big way to above normal temperatures (normal: 76/52) May 10-13, but looks like another below normal stretch May 14-20 (normal: 78/54).

Rainfall for May 10-20 looks normal (normal: 1.98″).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments