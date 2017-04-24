Stretch of Cooler-Than-Normal Weather In Early May……..& Another Later In the Month
The data definitely supports below-normal temperatures May 1-9 (Normal: 74/50).
Although above-normal temperatures (normal: 73/49) will dominate now-April 30 with above-normal rainfall for this little stretch overall (most of that falling next weekend, though….& normal: 1.12″) , right now May 1-9 shows a greater potential of rainfall below normal (normal: 1.70″).
We may quickly bounce back in a big way to above normal temperatures (normal: 76/52) May 10-13, but looks like another below normal stretch May 14-20 (normal: 78/54).
Rainfall for May 10-20 looks normal (normal: 1.98″).