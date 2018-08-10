Streetscape Reopens After Stone Family Center Dedication

After three years of construction, Walnut Street is back open to traffic. This after city and state leaders cut a ribbon to open the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences on Thursday.

The reopening of Walnut marks the completion of the streetscape project. The streetscape was part of the overall project Stone Family Center project that has been under construction for more than three years.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says, “This is historic. This is really a game changer for how healthcare professionals that will be trained. It’s a game changer not just for the city, but for the region because we know that seven in 10 doctors stay in the cities where they do their training.”

With the project being completed means more to the city than just a road reopening.

Students will start classes in the Stone Family Center starting Monday, August 20th

