Kentucky Straw Ban Upsets People With Disabilities, Owensboro Man Speaks Out On Issue July 12th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky, Owensboro

“My voice does matter and people are listening even if it doesn’t feel like it,” says Daniel Gilbert. He’s the youngest of three boys. All of them have muscular dystrophy which is a genetic disorder that progressively weakens your muscles. He is now unable to lift a cup, and can only drink out of a straw. He says he’s worried about what will happen if straws are banned at most restaurants.

“My solution would be to have some straws on hand just in case someone with a disability needs one,” says Gilbert. He also says we should reduce the amount of plastic we use, but he doesn’t want to lose his independence. “It allows me the independence to be a functioning part of society.”

Seattle was the first to ban straws, but that city eventually added a provision for disabled people.”But it was after the fact. In my opinion, after 28 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, disabled people should have been part of that conversation from the start,” says Gilbert.

He’s hoping these companies will take disabled people into account when making big changes. “If Owensboro or Evansville or anywhere is interested in doing a ban, I hope they would do the right thing and communicate because I feel like if we are going to do it, we need to do it right.”

