Home Indiana Strassenfest Wraps Up After 4 Days Of Festivities August 5th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Strassenfest wrapped up after four days of festivities in Jasper.

It’s the 40th year for the annual festival that celebrates German heritage and tradition. A wide variety of festival goers attended the festival, enjoying great food, activities, and live entertainment.

Strassenfest attracted people from all over Indiana, not just in the Tri-State. Virginia Rhodes, a resident from Indianapolis explained why she enjoyed Strassenfest, “Its been really neat, I like getting to be able to see how diverse the interests of this area are, and there’s a lot of talent too. I think the turnout was impressive, I think a lot of people seem to support this area.”

Strassenfest brings out thousands of festivalgoers every year.

Comments

comments