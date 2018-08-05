Strassenfest Wraps Up After 4 Days Of Festivities
Strassenfest wrapped up after four days of festivities in Jasper.
It’s the 40th year for the annual festival that celebrates German heritage and tradition. A wide variety of festival goers attended the festival, enjoying great food, activities, and live entertainment.
Strassenfest attracted people from all over Indiana, not just in the Tri-State. Virginia Rhodes, a resident from Indianapolis explained why she enjoyed Strassenfest, “Its been really neat, I like getting to be able to see how diverse the interests of this area are, and there’s a lot of talent too. I think the turnout was impressive, I think a lot of people seem to support this area.”
Strassenfest brings out thousands of festivalgoers every year.