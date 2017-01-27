Home Indiana StrassenFest 2017 is ‘Celebrating Tradition and Building Our Future’ January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

It’s all about Celebrating Tradition and Building Our Future in Dubois County. That’s the theme for this year’s StrassenFest in Jasper. The committee says, they are always celebrating their German traditions with the festival. But with all of the upcoming projects that the city is taking on, they thought it would make sense to take a look at the future.

Chamber Executive Director Nancy Eckerle says, “‘Building Our Future’ is so important in Jasper right now because we have the Cultural Center project going on, we have the River Center project going on, the Parkland Park is being built. There’s just a lot of construction that’s going to be happening in Jasper this summer, during the time of the Strassenfest.”

The committee says they are also looking for a Grand Marshal. They are accepting nominations up until March 1st. StrassenFest runs from Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 6th.

