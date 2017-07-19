Home Indiana Stranded Driver Call Turns Up Stolen ATV in Gibson Co. July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Sullivan County man is behind bars after police responded to a call of a stranded driver that turned up a stolen ATV. The incident happened Tuesday night around 7:15 along Old Highway 41 near County Road 100 North in Gibson County.

An officer responded to a call of 18-year-old Kolton Galligan, of Carlisle, being stranded. Once the officer arrived, he found Galligan with an ATV on the side of the road.

During a roadside investigation, the officer found that the ATV had reportedly been stolen on July 17th from Owensville.

Galligan is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $750 bond. He is charged with theft and possession of paraphernalia.

