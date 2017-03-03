“Straight Pride” Fliers Found in Jasper High School

Jasper High School officials are responding after “Straight Pride” fliers are found hanging around the school Friday morning.

The fliers were removed before students arrived, and school officials say they’ve identified the person responsible for putting them up.

Part of the fliers read, “Celebrate being straight at JHS by not annoying the heck out of everyone about your sexual identity.”

A JHS freshman says the administration did not address the situation with the student body during school, but rather posted a statement on social media.

That post saying the “straight pride” fliers did not follow school protocol and were not approved before they were hung.

“Some people were for it, some were against it,” said JHS freshman Calvin Sanchez. “Most people were just stating what they, how they felt about it.”

Superintendent Tracy Lorey issued this statement to 44News:

A recent incident at Jasper High School regarding posting of non-approved flyers has prompted action on the part of the school and district administration to address the expectations for members of our GJCS family to respect and value diversity within our student population. GJCS takes very seriously the commitment to ensure all students are provided a learning environment that is safe, caring and nurturing. Through extra-curricular clubs and activities, we encourage students to develop their sense of self and respect for the unique qualities of others. Student expression is encouraged through the established protocol of the school. Such expression should not interfere with the educational programming of the school. Any activities that create a substantial disruption will not be permitted. School displays are only for the purposes of promoting the activities of school-sponsored clubs, programs, and athletics. Unauthorized material will be swiftly removed and offenders will be dealt with through the schools disciplinary policy. It is imperative that we value the uniqueness of our world regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation. It is our duty as educators to provide a learning environment that fosters these values.

Sanchez says students were called to the office to be punished for the incident.

