Indiana Storyteller Mitch Capel to be Speaker at 2018 Lincoln Day Program January 10th, 2018

Performer and storyteller Mitch Capel will be the featured speaker at the annual Lincoln Day program. Capel is known for his unique storytelling style and utilizes a great deal of poetry in his performances.

His program, entitled “In Days Gone By” will visit the lives of African Americans from the days of slavery through the Civil War and Emancipation with an emphasis on their feeling about Abraham Lincoln.

This event will be held on Sunday, February 11th at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Abraham Lincoln Hall of Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City.

There will be several ceremonial activities such as presentation of the colors by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

There will also be a traditional pilgrimage to the grave site of Nancy Hanks Lincoln for a wreath laying ceremony after the indoor activities. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the death of Lincoln’s mother.

You are invited to a reception in the Nancy Hanks Lincoln Hall at the end of the program.

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial preserves the Indiana farm where Lincoln lived for 14 years – from 1816 to 1830 – and the site where his mother, Nancy Hanks Lincoln, is buried.

To get more information, call the park office at 812-937-4541.

