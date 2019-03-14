Storms Flood Streets and Damage Homes in Vanderburgh and Warrick County

Warrick and Vanderburgh county are trying to clean up the aftermath of the storm Thursday.

After hours of early morning rain, streets across Evansville and Boonville were covered in water.

Charles Shots lives on Maggie Valley Drive on the west side of Evansville and says it’s been covered in standing water for hours.

“It was up to my knees right here in the middle” says Shots about the water right outside his home Thursday afternoon. He thinks it was at least 2 1/2 feet deep in some spots. “I guess the good news is nobody lost their vehicles.”

But the water is not the only problem. Some families are stuck in their driveways and will also have to repair their homes.

“Wind blew the underpinning out. A bunch of other people had similar problems with the wind tearing their underpinning out” says Shots. “It led up for maybe a couple minutes. You go to walk out the door next thing you know you’re almost getting taking up off your feet by the wind.”

Trees were also knocked down throughout Newburgh. One blocking SR261 and one behind Peace Fellowship Church.

The trees have been cleaned up, but the damage throughout the area remains. Shots says “I guess all there is to do now is put everything back together and get it to stay in to where it doesn’t happen again.

