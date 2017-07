Home Indiana Evansville Storm Sirens Go Off During Maintenance Testing In Vanderburgh Co. July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Emergency Management Agency and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are working on the storm sirens in the area. Storm sirens went off during what EMA officials say was due to maintenance testing.

There is not a threat of severe weather, or severe weather warnings in the area.

Maintenance crews have addressed and corrected the problem.

Comments

comments