Storm Siren Inoperable In Jasper Subdivision

A storm siren in the Holy Family subdivision was found inoperable during a test yesterday. Residents in this Jasper neighborhood are asked to check their weather radios or local weather stations for weather updates.

Jasper City officials say all residents should tune into radio or other sources to get their weather updates because the sirens are put in place as a backup to notify residents that severe weather is approaching.

There’s no time frame on when the siren will be repaired.

