Storm Reports From Today’s Severe Event

Severe t’storm threat is over…..squall line has moved on.

From 65-70, now we are tumbling into the 40s. Strong winds sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph will continue into the evening.

ONLY T’STORM GUSTS ARE SHOWN HERE (& GUSTS ONLY 45 MPH OR HIGHER)

I DID INCLUDE SUB-SEVERE HAIL REPORTS (had one hail report)

INDIANA

WARRICK COUNTY

M52 mph on the courthouse square in Boonville

DUBOIS COUNTY

M56 mph gust Ireland

M45 mph gust near Celestine

SPENCER COUNTY

Roofing shingles off homes & trees down near/in Reo

E70 mph gust Base Road & CR 400 W (southwest of Reo)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

E55 mph gust in Evansville

E50 mph gust near Carpenter Street & the Lloyd Expressway just northwest of downtown Evansville

Multiple reports of tree limbs & trees down on power lines in Evansville area

M47 mph St. Philipps

GIBSON COUNTY

M51 mph at the Gibson Generating Station south of Mt. Carmel on the Wabash River in Gibson County.

ILLINOIS

LAWRENCE COUNTY

M47 mph Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

M47 mph Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport (technically this is in Lawrence County, near St. Francisville).

CLAY COUNTY

0.75″ diameter hail reported in Flora

EDWARDS COUNTY

E50 mph & small limbs down in Albion

SALINE COUNTY

M49 mph Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

KENTUCKY

DAVIESS COUNTY

M45 mph Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

HENDERSON COUNTY

M53 mph at the Henderson City Airport

WEBSTER COUNTY

Widespread tree damage & power lines down in Providence & Clay. All of Providence & Clay without power.

HOPKINS COUNTY

E60 mph gust Dawson Springs

Barn destroyed & home damaged 6 miles east of Dawson Springs

OHIO COUNTY

At least 20 homes damaged & numerous trees uprooted (as well as power lines down) in Beaver Dam

E60 mph wind gust 4 miles northeast of Beda

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

3 barns were destroyed & numerous trees were uprooted southwest of Bremen.

Roof damage to homes in Bremen

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

M51 mph Marion-Crittenden County Airport

