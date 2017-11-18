Storm Reports From Today’s Severe Event
Severe t’storm threat is over…..squall line has moved on.
From 65-70, now we are tumbling into the 40s. Strong winds sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph will continue into the evening.
ONLY T’STORM GUSTS ARE SHOWN HERE (& GUSTS ONLY 45 MPH OR HIGHER)
I DID INCLUDE SUB-SEVERE HAIL REPORTS (had one hail report)
INDIANA
WARRICK COUNTY
M52 mph on the courthouse square in Boonville
DUBOIS COUNTY
M56 mph gust Ireland
M45 mph gust near Celestine
SPENCER COUNTY
Roofing shingles off homes & trees down near/in Reo
E70 mph gust Base Road & CR 400 W (southwest of Reo)
VANDERBURGH COUNTY
E55 mph gust in Evansville
E50 mph gust near Carpenter Street & the Lloyd Expressway just northwest of downtown Evansville
Multiple reports of tree limbs & trees down on power lines in Evansville area
M47 mph St. Philipps
GIBSON COUNTY
M51 mph at the Gibson Generating Station south of Mt. Carmel on the Wabash River in Gibson County.
ILLINOIS
LAWRENCE COUNTY
M47 mph Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport
M47 mph Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport (technically this is in Lawrence County, near St. Francisville).
CLAY COUNTY
0.75″ diameter hail reported in Flora
EDWARDS COUNTY
E50 mph & small limbs down in Albion
SALINE COUNTY
M49 mph Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport
KENTUCKY
DAVIESS COUNTY
M45 mph Owensboro-Daviess County Airport
HENDERSON COUNTY
M53 mph at the Henderson City Airport
WEBSTER COUNTY
Widespread tree damage & power lines down in Providence & Clay. All of Providence & Clay without power.
HOPKINS COUNTY
E60 mph gust Dawson Springs
Barn destroyed & home damaged 6 miles east of Dawson Springs
OHIO COUNTY
At least 20 homes damaged & numerous trees uprooted (as well as power lines down) in Beaver Dam
E60 mph wind gust 4 miles northeast of Beda
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
3 barns were destroyed & numerous trees were uprooted southwest of Bremen.
Roof damage to homes in Bremen
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
M51 mph Marion-Crittenden County Airport