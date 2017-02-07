Storm Reports Today………….& a Look Back at the ’98 Oddity

It has been an active 17 hours! However, not in the Tri-State. The only reports of anything other than thunder & lightning have been measured gusts +35 mph in some t’storms (42 mph gust measured in Hopkins County) & pea-sized hail in Hopkins County.

Severe weather occurred as far north as Trigg County, Kentucky (west-northwest of Hopkinsville) with quarter-sized hail & downed trees, but farther south, structural damage was reported near Clarksville, Tennessee. Wind gust of 87 mph was measured in northwest Florida & 9 tornado reports have been received to the Storm Prediction Center. 27 people were injured by tornado in the New Orleans area, while 1 person was injured in Lee County, Alabama & another in Okaloosa County, Florida.

The great ’98 oddity in a warm Super El Nino winter………

It was a historic snowstorm (up to 15″) for part of the Tri-State & the biggest snowstorm on record in Louisville in what was an overall mild winter, near snowless winter (up to that point) in February 1998. An incredible 22.4″ fell at Louisville in 3 days, shutting the city down. The northside of Evansville saw 14.5″. This shows you that all it takes in one storm to make a winter memorable……….even a mild winter.

This was a forecasting nightmare. Forecasts had no snow in the area only a couple days prior (even in Louisville, too!), then it was increased to a dusting in eastern counties, then 1-2″ in the east, then 1-5″ for the area & the numbers increased & increased & increased in each forecast forecast the totals exceeded all forecasts.

This occurred as an upper low moved WEST. It cut off & wobbled back to westward (despite the surface low moving northeastward out in the Atlantic) & brought bands of heavy snowfall with marginal temperatures at 31-33. So, the snow was wet, gloppy & heavy.

I remember this snowfall being driven by strong northeast winds & having a hard time sticking at first when it began to fall. I measured near 6″ at the home place in northern Daviess County, Indiana from this storm, according to my old weather records I kept as a middle & high school student. The upper low also pulled warm air in aloft, so it changed to freezing rainfall & put a crust atop the snow at home, while it was all snow south of there into Evansville & the rest of the Tri-State. Temps show it was pretty steady at 31-32 on my thermometer.

