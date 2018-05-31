Home Indiana Storm Damage Forces 1A Baseball Regional Move To Jasper May 31st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The IHSAA Class A baseball regional that was supposed to be played at Loogootee has been moved to Jasper’s Ruxer Field.

Storm damage to the Loogootee facility forced the last-minute change, according to a press release from the IHSAA.

Strong winds caused damage across the Tri-State after severe weather rolled through the area Thursday.

The IHSAA said Saturday’s schedule will remain the same, even with the venue change, with Orleans and Barr‐Reeve playing at 11 a.m. ET, followed by Borden playing Tecumseh.

The two semifinal winners will play for the regional championship at 8 p.m. ET.

