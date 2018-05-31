44News | Evansville, IN

Storm Damage Flattens Memorial Day Crosses

May 31st, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Storms also hit Henderson knocking over hundreds of crosses on display at Central Park.

Several rows of crosses were flattened after high winds and rain moved through the Tri-State.

The crosses are still in place from Monday’s Memorial Day service.

Nearby community members came out after the storms passed to try and help put the crosses that were blown over back up.

There were also reports of multiple trees down in the Henderson area following the storms.

