The storms that ripped through the tri-state Tuesday evening are being blamed for the death of one person in White County, Illinois. The man’s name is not being released, but officials say the storms caused damage to the house where he was staying. Friends began looking for him immediately after the storms. After a short search they found his body behind the home.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

