Suspects in Recent Storage Unit Burglaries Arrested

Two people were arrested in Warrick County for breaking into storage units.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says Chadwick Barker and Britney Jackson are accused of breaking into units in both counties over several months.

The departments have been working together on this case.

Both Barker and Jackson have already confessed to a number of burglaries at several storage facilities.

Authorities were able to recover some of the stolen items.

They say other suspects have been identified in other storage unit burglaries in Evansville.

