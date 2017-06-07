Home Indiana Evansville Stoplight City Park to Buy and Showcase its First Piece of Equipment June 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Stoplight City Park gets the green light to purchase and show off its first piece of equipment. The proposed park will overhaul the current West Side Nut Club Park near Franklin Street. The park coordinator went before the Board of Parks Commissioners Wednesday afternoon to give an update.

Andrea Halbig said $70,000 have been contributed to the $4 million budget, including $50,000 from 911 Gives Hope. The first piece of equipment will be a firetruck, and it will be on display at the west side library branch on Franklin.

Stoplight City Park Coordinator Andrea Halbig said, “this is a usable piece of art basically you know this is a beautiful piece that our whole community will be able to use. Just to be able to see this piece and know it’s coming up and know we can better this park just a few blocks away and make it all like this i do hope it sparks some more interest.”

Halbig said once the piece is purchased it should take about six weeks to have it made. The firetruck is set to be on display at the West Side Library branch through the end of September.

Comments

comments