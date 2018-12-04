Home Indiana ‘StopIt’ App Allows Students to Submit Anonymous Tips December 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Some Hoosier students have a new way to reach out to school leaders if they see something happening.

Students in Carmel Clay schools now have a new way to alert school administrators anonymously all while using an app on their cell phone.

Students can download the ‘StopIt’ app on their phone and log in using the special code that corresponds with school.

The app allows the students to submit anonymous tips. Those are then sent directly to school administrators and school resource officers. Every time there’s a new alert there’s an immediate notification on their phone and laptop.

Director of Student Services David Woodward says, “It can be acts of violence, it could be student misbehavior, it can be mental health needs, it can be bullying, anything they think the administration needs to know about.”

This new system replaces the school’s old system called ‘Anonymous Alert’ which could only be used on a computer.

That program also didn’t let school officials respond but ‘StopIt’ does. In southern Indiana, a number of schools have opted for hand-held metal detectors from the state.

This comes in the wake of the Noblesville school shooting.

Comments

comments