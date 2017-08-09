Home Indiana Evansville Stop Light City Raising Money For New Community Playground August 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville was overrun with food trucks for a good cause Wednesday night. Stop Light City hosted a food truck night at the corner of 11th Avenue and Indiana Street.

Folks had a chance to see where the group’s playground will be built and enjoy some of the city’s best food trucks. Folks also got to see detailed plans for the playground and buy merchandise.

Volunteers say Wednesday night’s event was the perfect to get the word out about the playground and what it will contribute to the city.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Stop Light City, a community initiative to build Evansville’s premier playground on the city’s west side.

Comments

comments