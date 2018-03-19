Home Indiana Stop The Bleed Trains Bystanders To Take Action March 19th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Citizens learned how to appropriately respond to an active shooter situation, and how to stop life threatening bleeding at the McCullough library in Evansville.

The two part event taught by human resources employees of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library staff, and the “Stop The Bleed” coalition.

EVPL staff led a presentation that helped the community learn the hide, run, fight method, and what to do if there is an active shooter.

Deaconess Regional Trauma Center, and St. Vincent’s trauma center associates combined hands-on experience and information to train, equip, and empower bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help may arrive.

Participants may elect to attend either one or both hours of each program.

Upcoming free “Stop The Bleed” events:

Saturday, March 24

Active Shooter Training at 9:00 am

Stop the Bleed at 10:00 am

EVPL Red Bank

Tuesday, March 27

Active Shooter Training at 5:30 pm

Stop the Bleed at 6:30 pm

EVPL North Park

Saturday, March 31

Active Shooter Training at 2:00 pm

Stop the Bleed at 3:00 pm

EVPL Oaklyn

Monday, April 2

Active Shooter Training at 6:00 pm

Stop the Bleed at 7:00 pm

EVPL Central

