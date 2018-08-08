Stone Family Medical Center Grand Opening Thursday

A sign is in place for the Stone Center for Health Sciences in downtown Evansville. Thursday, city leaders and the IU Board of Trustees will gather for a dedication ceremony.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and a ribbon cutting will be at 11:30 a.m. The facility is a collaboration between the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana and the IU School of Medicine.

Building tours will begin immediately after the ribbon cutting.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be presiding over the ceremony.

