Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Traffic Stop, Newburgh Woman Arrested

A Newburgh woman is behind bars after Indiana State Police conducted an early morning traffic stop.

The driver, 23-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Newburgh was wanted for an outstanding warrant and police say that the vehicle she was driving was reported stolen in Evansville. According to police, a search of the vehicle also netted drug paraphernalia.

Kratzer was charged with vehicle theft, operating a vehicle without a kicense and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in Warrick County Jail.

