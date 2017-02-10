Home Illinois Stolen Gas Heater Leads To An Arrest In Illinois February 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

An Illinois man is behind bars after police say he tore a gas heater off the wall of a home. Authorities were called to the 1000 block of Plum Street in reference to a disturbance Thursday. When officers arrived, they were told that Payne was drunk and ripped a gas heater from the wall of the home. That’s when the resident said she could smell gas. She told officers she was able to get her kids out of the home and call 911. Mt. Carmel Fire Department was called to the home and secured the scene.

Payne is currently being held in the Wabash County Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing. He is charged with criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and endangering the life or health of a child.

