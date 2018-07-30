Home Kentucky Stolen Forklift Returned To Owners After Being Dumped In Ohio River July 30th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

The stolen forklift is back with Timmons Electric after it was fished out of the river near Mount Vernon Road in Uniontown.

A call from the Kentucky State Police let them know their forklift was found in the Ohio River Saturday evening.

“Apparently by some boulders witnesses they had got in it, kind of played around with it, lifted up the forks, put it down, rode around with it on the job site, got on the road,” says Jackie Beaven, Timmons Electric Office Administrator.”They actually passed someone on the road and went about a thousand feet up and turned the key on, put it in gear, and just let it go off into the river.”

KSP says the first call was to report oil in the water, but divers with the Henderson Fire Department soon discovered the forklift at the bottom of the Ohio.

They say no one was found inside the machine.

“They weren’t really concerned about being, someone was missing or lost, but they did like to get the equipment out of the river,” says Lt. Christopher Watson, Henderson Fire Department.

Timmons workers say the piece of machinery could cost anywhere between 30-40 thousand dollars and needs to be replaced as soon as possible since it’s used daily.

KSP says the person responsible is still at large.

“Our indications was it was certainly intentional to steal it now exactly what the motive was, was it joy-riding or was it evil intent to destroy that, we don’t know. That’s something were going to find out,” says Trooper Corey King, Kentucky State Police.

And company leaders say they won’t be so trusting in the future.

“We work hard for what we do here and every cent counts and every piece of equipment counts and now were kind of out a piece of equipment and were going to have to replace it and we lost a lot of trust I think in just being able to leave things where it needed to be,” says Jackie Beaven, Timmons Electric Officer Administrator.

Trooper King says the person responsible faces theft and criminal mischief charges. KSP asks anyone who believes they saw a forklift driving on Mount Vernon Road Saturday to give them a call.

