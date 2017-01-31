Home Kentucky Stolen Checks Lead To Arrest In Henderson January 31st, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

A man accused of cashing a stolen check leaves his ID behind and is busted. Jordan Carrier faces charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The victim reported a stolen check book from their car in the 1000 block of Trigg Road in Henderson.

While looking into it Monday, deputies found out someone tried to cash one of the checks at a local bank. Employees say when they became suspicious the man left without his ID.

Deputies tracked down carrier and arrested him.

