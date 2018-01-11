Stocking Up Before Wintry Weather

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across much of the Tri-State from 9PM through Friday 9PM as significant ice and snow heads this way. This all after highs reached the 60s Tri-State wide today.

Friday morning is shaping up to be a travel nightmare across the Tri-State with freezing rain, sleet and snow on the way. Everyone from authorities to parents are getting ready for what could be a messy day.

Sargent Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police says, “There will probably be quite a few delays and a lot of cancellations, but when a weather event starts in the morning that normally creates more problems.”

If you have to bear the elements Friday morning, be safe and use caution. But if you get a day off from work and school I hope you bought the necessary food to keep you going.

The Shnucks on Green River road in Evansville was busy with people buying up some last minute items before the bad weather arrives.

While a winter storm is a good excuse to eat your favorite junk food, shopper Kelli Ferris is using the impending wintry weather to keep up with her New Year’s resolutions. “So a veggie chilly is always good, for some comfort food chili is always good, but I’m always getting some root vegetables as well, you know, doing more grounding for the new year, so hopefully that will keep me warm.

If veggie chili and healthier alternatives aren’t quite your thing when snowed in, you can stick with your favorite comfort food and have a little balance too.

A wintry mix outside and a mix of food inside.

Shopper Lucy Himstedt says, “Well I’ve been trying to be good these last six months, and except it looks like a good excuse to eat all the foods you shouldn’t, make some cookies, so I’m going to get the stuff for that, I already got some veggies so I can clear my conscious with that.

