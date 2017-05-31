Home Illinois Still No Illinois Budget, Income Tax Hike Possible May 31st, 2017 Heather Good Illinois Pinterest

It’s the latest chapter of the financial crisis in Illinois. Just a day after protests in the statehouse, there is still no budget.

The senate passed a plan but it has not made it through the house and it won’t, at least until lawmakers come back in June. Democrats passed the more than $13 billion plan including a sales tax on services and most notably a thirty percent hike in income tax. That equals out to $5.4 billion.

Republicans say the plan does nothing to pay down the $14 billion debt.

Even if the house were to pass the spending plan come June, Governor Bruce Rauner says he will not sign it.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments