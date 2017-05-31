Still No Illinois Budget, Income Tax Hike Possible
It’s the latest chapter of the financial crisis in Illinois. Just a day after protests in the statehouse, there is still no budget.
The senate passed a plan but it has not made it through the house and it won’t, at least until lawmakers come back in June. Democrats passed the more than $13 billion plan including a sales tax on services and most notably a thirty percent hike in income tax. That equals out to $5.4 billion.
Republicans say the plan does nothing to pay down the $14 billion debt.
Even if the house were to pass the spending plan come June, Governor Bruce Rauner says he will not sign it.
