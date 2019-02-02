Stifftungsfest Is in Its 119th Year Celebrating Founders Day.

Those looking to enjoy German festivities were on hand at the Stufftungsfest.

It’s the 119th edition of the celebration of Founders Day.

The event also featured German music and a variety of German style dancing.

One member says it’s about remembering their past.

“It’s about celebrating our founders day,” said media relations for Germania Maennerchor, Harold Griese. “That’s when the organization was started. So we’ve been around for a long time. It’s just an old organization. We try to keep up with our heritage.”

A fried chicken meal with sides was provided. The festival is an opportunity for those celebrating their German heritage to share stories with friends.

