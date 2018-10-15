Home Indiana Evansville Steve Martin and Martin Short Coming to Evansville October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Comedy legends Steve Martin & Martin Short will be bringing their “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” tour to Evansville in March of next year.

In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” Steve Martin and Martin Short present new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business. American Bluegrass band, Della Mae, will join the duo on stage for several tour dates. The tour also features renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.

As an actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer and musician, Steve Martin is one of the most diversified performers and acclaimed artists of his generation

Martin Short, a celebrated comedian and actor, has won fans and accolades in television, film and theater since his breakout season on “Saturday Night Live” over 30 years ago.

Martin and Short will take state at Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza on March 8th, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale October 19th at 10:00AM.

