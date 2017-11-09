Home Indiana Evansville Steve Hammer Announces Plans to Run For County Commission Seat November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A candidate for Vanderburgh County Commission made his run official Thursday evening. Steve Hammer is running for the District Town County Commission Seat.

Hammer has a track record as a community leader and businessman. He’s active in real estate and the restaurant business.

His platform includes economic growth and helping end the drug epidemic that’s gripping the Tri-State. Hammer also says he wants to focus on infrastructure improvements.

He believes his background makes him the right person at the right time for the job.

“I feel like I’m the right guy at the right time. A life long Vanderburgh County resident, I operate a couple of businesses in town, and I’m an Evansville cheerleader, I’m very pro-business, and I feel like that I can bring people together,” says Hammer.

Hammer is running as a Republican and looking to replace Bruce Ungethiem, who’s running for Indiana State Representative.



