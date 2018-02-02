Steve Folz Files For State Representative

The newest candidate for Indiana State Representative made his run official Friday. Steve Folz filed to run for House District 76 in Posey County.

Folz is a lifetime resident of southern Indiana. He spent over 40 years working in the construction industry. He helped negotiate health contracts during his time in construction.

Folz says he plans to tackle issues like opioids and vocational education. Folz also held a complementary filing for the same office in Vanderburgh County this afternoon.

