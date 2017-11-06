Home Indiana Steve Bartles to Serve as Representative For State House District 74 November 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A county councilman from Crawford County will become the next representative for Indiana’s 7th State House District.

Steve Bartles defeated several other candidates in a Republican caucus to win the seat.

He will serve the remainder of Lloyd Arnold’s term.

Arnold resigned several weeks ago to become the head of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

District 74 includes parts of Crawford, Perry, and Spencer counties.

