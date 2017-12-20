Home Indiana Evansville Stepping Up to Host Free Workshop for Women Interested in Public Service December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Stepping Up will host a free workshop for women interested in public service. It’s designed to help women learn how to run for public office, serve on boards, and support other candidates.

Elected office holders and those who have worked on campaigns will share their experiences and give advice on how to succeed in the political arena.

There will be a panel of speakers including Indiana State Senator Vaneta Becker, former Vanderburgh County Coroner Annie Groves, recent City Councilwoman Anna Hargis, and Lori Sherman, attorney with Kittlinger & Gray and 2016 candidate for Indiana Representative for District 77.

This workshop will be held in the Blue & Gold Room at Old National Bank on Friday, January 12th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are asked to arrived by 11:30 a.m. to buy lunch at Fresh Harvest Deli or bring a brown bag.

Dates to file for office in Indiana in 2018 are from January 10 to February 9, 2018.

