Stepping Up To Host Free Workshop For Women Interested In Public Service December 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ella Johnson-Watson joins 44News This Morning to talk about a free workshop that Women Stepping Up is hosting next month. Ella is the Director of Communications for the Officer of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. She is also with the group Women Stepping Up.

The group will offer a series of workshops in 2018 for women interested in running for elected office. Elected officer holders and those who have worked in campaigns will talk about their experiences and give advice for succeeding in the political arena.

Some of the guests include Indiana State Senator Vaneta Becker, former Vanderburgh County Coroner Annie Groves, recent City Councilwoman Anna Hargis, and Lori Sherman, a 2016 candidate for Indiana Representative for District 77.

This workshop will be held in the Blue & Gold Room at Old National Bank on Friday, January 12th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are asked to arrived by 11:30 a.m.

Dates to file for office in Indiana in 2018 are from January 10 to February 9, 2018.

