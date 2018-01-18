Home Indiana Stephen Bartels Files for Candidacy to House District 74 January 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

State Representative Stephen Bartels is filing as a candidate for election to House District 74. Bartels was elected in a caucus to fulfill the remainder of Lloyd Arnold’s team, and was sworn into office in December.

House District 74 encompasses all of Perry and Crawford counties, and parts of Spencer, Dubois and Orange Counties.

The 22-year veteran is also a former police officer. Bartels has extensive local government experience, having served seven years on the Crawford County Council – three of which he was the Council President. He has also served as Director of the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Crawford County Tourism Bureau.

Bartels owns Patoka Lake Marina and is the owner and vinter of Patoka Lake Winery.

If elected, Bartels says he will fight for the constituents in the Statehouse.

Bartels serves on the House Committees on Family, Children & Human Affairs, Natural Resources, and Veterans Affairs & Public Safety.

