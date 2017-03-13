Step Inside Secret Headquarters

In a world, where Superheroes must hide their identities, they can all be found in one place…

Secret Headquarters!

We have everything from video games, retro games, new games, board games, vinyl records, action figures from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, up to current, pop vinyl figures, a little bit of everything.

In a world, where good grades are rewarded…with arcade games!

We offer rewards programs for kids. They don’t have to be good kids, they can be villain kids too… A and B Honor Roll kids can bring their report cards in, every grading period. If you’re on the A or B Honor Roll, you get in the arcade for one hour or two hours, depending on how good your grades are.

In a world where kids are heroes…

What we do is called “Kid Power”. It’s a day where we let entrepreneurs, 17 and under, bring their products in; anything that a kid can do to learn more about business and networking. I’ve been an entrepreneur since I can remember, and if I would have had something like this as a kid, I would have loved it.

In a world, where Pop!Con returns…

March 31st and April 1st of this year, this is our 4th one, its the fourth year running…We just signed “the guest”, and that is the 1966 Batmobile.

It’s just a big celebration of Pop Culture all weekend long. It’s actually going to spill over into Sunday, here in the store.

We’ll have special events here in the store. Massive video game tournaments this year, tons of comic vendors, tons of toy vendors, Artists from all over the nation, and it’s just a fun time.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel

See all of my EXCLUSIVE visit with Mike & Ming of AMC’s “Comic Book Men”, “Knockouts & Comic Book Men at Pop!Con”.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at .The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments