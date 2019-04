The step-grandfather of a missing Kentucky teenager has been arrested.

Glen Harper, 58, disappeared with 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore from Dawson Springs, KY on Saturday, March 30th. They were found more than 570 miles from her home at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Orange Beach, AL.

Authorities say Harper’s cellphone led them to Walmart.

Harper was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail with no bond.

Comments

comments