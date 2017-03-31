Home Indiana Evansville Step-Father of Man Arrested in Aleah Beckerle Case Speaks Out March 31st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

More than eight months after 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle went missing, some questions are finally being answered.

Evansville Police arrested 24-year-old Terrence Roach in connection to Aleah Beckerle’s disappearance and death, on Friday.

Investigators say, Roach admitted to kidnapping Beckerle, transporting her to the home on South Bedford Avenue where her body was found Monday night, and confining her there until she died.

He is being charged with murder, burglary, criminal confinement, and abuse of a corpse which is when a person knowingly or intentionally has sexual intercourse with a corpse.

Roach became a person of interest in the case Monday night when Police were led to 1628 South Bedford Avenue. Sources confirms to 44News, that tip came from an informant in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Roach’s step-father, Glenn Eastwood, lives in the home next to the one Beckerle’s body was found inside.

That, among many other things is led police to want to question Roach.

Eastwood says he has known Roach since he was 18-months-old, and never did he imagine Roach could be capable of something so horrific.

Roach’s biological father is Demarco Roach, he and Cara Beckerle have children together, including Aleah.

EPD says, while an arrest has been made this investigation is far from over. During Friday’s press conference, Captain Andy Chandler, said no one in Aleah’s immediate family is considered a suspect at this point.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments