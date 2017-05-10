Steel Upgrade Will Cause Lane Restrictions For Drivers

Construction that started on Wednesday, May 10 will continue Thursday, May 11. Steel upgrades on the Twin Bridges will cause some lane restrictions for drivers, however.

The restrictions will begin around 8:30 A.M. and last until 2:30 P.M. All traffic will be directed to the left lane.

Officials say another contractor had left work zone signs up from a project Tuesday night, and they are working to remove any conflicting signage by Thursday morning.

