44News | Evansville, IN

Steel Upgrade Will Cause Lane Restrictions For Drivers

Steel Upgrade Will Cause Lane Restrictions For Drivers

May 10th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Construction that started on Wednesday, May 10 will continue Thursday, May 11. Steel upgrades on the Twin Bridges will cause some lane restrictions for drivers, however.

The restrictions will begin around 8:30 A.M. and last until 2:30 P.M. All traffic will be directed to the left lane.

Officials say another contractor had left work zone signs up from a project Tuesday night, and they are working to remove any conflicting signage by Thursday morning.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.