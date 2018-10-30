Steals & Deals at the River City Rummage Sale!

Who doesn’t love steals and deals?

The ladies of the Junior League have got just the thing for you.

The River City Rummage Sale is always epic!

And what people might not know is that the money generated from this sale allows the Junior League to help other organizations.





Grab a pen, and save the date, you don’t want to miss out on all the deals and steals.

The River City Rummage Sale is November 9th and 10th at the National Guard Armory.

Friday’s preview sale is $5 admission, all prices are double the marked price.

Saturday, shop from 7 a.m. To 2 p.m., $1 admission, all prices as marked.

New this year, grab lunch at one of the food trucks!

Happy bargain hunting!

