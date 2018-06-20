Steals and Deals for the Dogs!

We are a dog loving community, and love to celebrate our fur-ever friends, and you can do that by partying, or from the comfort of your home!

The Canine Carnival Ball sponsored by The Grainger Foundation is going to be ton of fun, but they also have some great items up for grabs!

And, get this, you can bid from the comfort of your home.

Click here to see what’s up for grabs.





“Join us on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 6-10 pm at Tropicana in support of It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue! ITV welcomes you to their SIXTH annual event presented by Grainger Foundation. This event is not to be missed! We are so excited to announce that our event is going to be overlooking the Ohio River this year at the Tropicana Pavilion (formerly the entrance to the casino riverboat)! Be one of the first in Evansville to attend this beautiful venue as you watch the sun set over the river! Get your tickets before they are gone! https://one.bidpal.net/carnival2018/ticketing

Just a few of the things we will have are:

* Team Skelton’s Montourage playing all evening

* Mystifier Lamont McGee from St. Louis, MO

* Silent Auction

* Live Auction

* Cash Bar

* ITV puppies and dogs onsite

* Photos

* Emcee Kat Myels and Ron Rhodes

* Special guests winner of King and Queen Contest, presentation by Ms. Evansville, Lana Brothers

* Cajun Buffet featuring

–Garden Green Salad including choice of Cajun Ranch, Creole Mustard, Balsmaic

–New Orleans Shrimp and Stone Groud Grits

–Chef Subra’s Granny’s Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

–Cajun Fish

–Seasonal Vegtables

–Jalapeno Cornbread and Fresh Baked Breads

–Homemade Bread Pudding with Banana Foster Sauce

–Vegetarian options available

Tickets are $45/person or $85/couple. A table of 8 is $325.

Ticket prices increase on June 13 to $50/person, $90/couple, $350/table of 8.

Ticket sales end on June 18!!

BUY TICKETS HERE – https://one.bidpal.net/carnival2018

We are seeking sponsors! If you work for a company or own a business who might be interested in sponsoring or donating a silent auction item, please email info@itvrescue.org. Sponsorship information is available at https://one.bidpal.net/carnival2018/ticketing

All proceeds benefit the homeless animals of ITV! Dress is Cocktail Casual.

Good band and food, masks, beads, doggie kings and queens, we are putting together a Mardi Paws scene!”

