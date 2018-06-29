Staying Safe While Exercising in the Heat

We are really feeling the heat in the Tri-State lately.

Those who exercise regularly may be eager to get outside and take advantage of the summer weather, but it’s important to keep in mind how to stay safe in temperatures as high as these.

Trainers from Bob’s Gym encourage people to back off the intensity and duration of your workout, and to listen to your body.

If you really push yourself at the gym or in an outdoor work out, don’t go home and do outdoor chores

Most importantly, always remember to take a break and to stay hydrated.

