Staying Cool While Celebrating Independence Day

Fourth of July is a time when we celebrate the birth of our nation and our freedoms. As temperatures rose soared it was the hottest Independence Day in six years in the River City.

Many are battling some oppressive heat by staying cool at the pool. Lifeguards did their part by making sure guest were safe and hydrated.

Danielle Guntel says, Hartke Pool lifeguard, says, “At least 30 minutes and then we’re in from 30 minutes to an hour depending on how many lifeguards we have, but we have our concessions up there, we get free drinks and we always have our water coolers full, so we stay hydrated and we all have food and we share food with each other.”

Lifeguards say they even had to take a break too because it was so hot.

Even without a pool, some in Evansville say the heat didn’t bother them. Chelsea Wilhte actually shares a birthday with our nation. She’s turning 12 this year.

What better way to celebrate than barbecuing outside and spending time with family and friends? Wilhte’s father was actually overseas serving in Iraq the day she was born.

“He was in the marine corps, and he came back because is knees were messed up and he had surgery and stuff,” says Wilhte.

Making it even more special that Wilhte was born on Independence Day. Wilhte says it’s tradition for her family to get together and celebrate her July 4th birthday outside.

