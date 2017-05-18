Home Illinois Statute Of Limitations For Child Sex Crimes May Disappear In Illinois May 18th, 2017 Warren Korff Illinois Pinterest

A bill to eliminate the statue of limitations for sex crimes involving children in Illinois is on its way to Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk. The Illinois House approved the bill unanimously. The bill previously passed the Senate. Under current Illinois law, most child sex crimes must be prosecuted within 20 years of the survivor’s 18th birthday.

Illinois also does not have a statute of limitations for murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, arson, treason, forgery, and the production of child pornography.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

