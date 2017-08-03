Home Indiana Evansville Statistics About Child Abuse and Neglect in Indiana Released August 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A new report details just how serious a problem child neglect and abuse is in Indiana. According to the Department of Child Services, Indiana saw 77 kids die in 2015 as a direct result of abuse or neglect.

That’s the highest number since 2003, the farthest back that reports are available online. The report profiles a number of cases where infants died while sleeping with their parents who were either drunk or high on drugs.

It also highlights numerous cases where kids left unattended drowned in pools, ponds, or even bathtubs. Experts say those underlying factors make child fatalities more likely, especially among at-risk populations.

In cases of abuse, data show the cause of death in almost always head trauma. In neglect cases, asphyxiation is often the cause.

Comments

comments