Statewide Summit Seeks Solutions to Battle Opioid Epidemic July 25th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Tri-State leaders were part of a statewide summit on opioid addiction that took place Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The summit was hosted by the Indiana Supreme Court. They brought medical professionals, law enforcement officials, and state leaders together to discuss ways to combat the crisis that’s affecting thousands of Hoosiers.

Officials from all 92 counties learned about the science of addiction as well as ways to offer tools and treatment resources right here in our area.

Now the state is focusing on a collaborative effort in not just prevention and treatment but the legal implications of addiction.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 794 opioid-related deaths in 2016. That year Indiana had the 11th highest opioid prescription rate in the nation.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush says, “The recidivism of people reoffending and coming back so we`re saying ‘what can we change?’ And what we want to do is increase the level of education and training for the individuals in the justice field that touch families.”

Everyone is expected to leave the summit with tools they can take back to their community.

Tuesday, a coalition was formed offering resources to state organizations to battle addiction in the workplace.

